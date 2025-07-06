Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Stock Price Up 20% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 667,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 126,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Trading Up 20.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

