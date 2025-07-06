Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AYTU. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Aytu BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Aytu BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.37. Aytu BioPharma had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu BioPharma stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,172 shares during the quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 7.52% of Aytu BioPharma worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

