Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on B. CIBC boosted their price target on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Mining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Mining has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $47.50.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.46%. Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

