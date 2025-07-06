Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.67 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently -2.17%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

