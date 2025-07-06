Best Gold Stocks Worth Watching – July 4th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Cadence Design Systems, CocaCola, Freeport-McMoRan, and Newmont are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining, or production of gold. Their market value tends to track movements in the spot price of gold, often with leveraged upside or downside compared to the metal itself. Investors use gold stocks both for exposure to gold’s price trends and for potential corporate earnings growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,373,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,450,983. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $17.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,063. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $330.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.79. The company has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $71.19. 9,440,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,160,583. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $306.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,607,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,458,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Newmont stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,387,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. Newmont has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33.

