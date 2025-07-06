BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIGC. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.09 on Friday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $407.31 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. BigCommerce's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 714.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 605,753 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1,137.3% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 618,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 568,662 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 83,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

