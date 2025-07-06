Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.25.

Get Our Latest Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $251.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $211.43 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 85.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 35.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.