BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $347.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.64%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Greg Trojan sold 146,102 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $6,520,532.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,958.48. The trade was a 88.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $165,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,579 shares in the company, valued at $202,941.28. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.