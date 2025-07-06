Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blackrock Tcp Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackrock Tcp Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Stock Performance

TCPC stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Blackrock Tcp Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 34.00 and a quick ratio of 34.00.

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Blackrock Tcp Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Analysts expect that Blackrock Tcp Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s payout ratio is -172.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 77,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

