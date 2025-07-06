Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.47.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Report on BLNK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Blink Charging Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 2,609.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 44,776 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.22.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 184.37%. The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.