Block (NYSE:XYZ) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XYZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Block to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

XYZ stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $564,012.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 326,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,389,117.34. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $366,196.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 591,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,959.31. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,797 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

