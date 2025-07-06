Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 194,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 7,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.9% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

BSX stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock worth $47,755,193. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

