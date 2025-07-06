BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

BTSG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of BTSG opened at $22.12 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $11,567,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,184,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,754,892.75. This represents a 30.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $281,043,336.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,671,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,060,325.45. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,919,941 shares of company stock worth $337,025,856 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 2,526.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,257,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

