BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

BV stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. BrightView has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,600,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $167,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,533,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,076,971.20. This trade represents a 35.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BrightView by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,976,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of BrightView by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,515,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 695,315 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in BrightView by 30.5% during the first quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 538,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BrightView by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,908,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 393,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

