Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Target Price at $17.38

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. NOV’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NOV by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

