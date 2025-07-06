BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Desjardins upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Canada upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BRP

BRP Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $52.36 on Friday. BRP has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. BRP had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 54.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance grew its position in BRP by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.