Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

BBW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:BBW opened at $53.85 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 40.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,429,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 291,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,321,377.65. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $339,160.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,923. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,248 shares of company stock worth $2,276,383. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 106.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3,357.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

