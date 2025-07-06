Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $97.69.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 1,287,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $116,658,009.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,702,853 shares in the company, valued at $154,278,481.80. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 147,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3,779.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

