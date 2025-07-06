Capital One Financial Weighs in on MGY Q1 Earnings

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.33 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,709 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,819,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,382.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,059,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 987,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,022,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 854,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,066,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.