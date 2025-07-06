Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,490.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. Research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 859.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

