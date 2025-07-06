Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $1,553,339.77 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 4,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.57, for a total transaction of $1,553,339.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 694,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,409,730.63. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $348.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.85 and a 200 day moving average of $248.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $351.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Carvana by 29.2% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Carvana by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVNA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

