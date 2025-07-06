Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $1,553,339.77 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 4,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.57, for a total transaction of $1,553,339.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 694,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,409,730.63. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $348.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.85 and a 200 day moving average of $248.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $351.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on CVNA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.