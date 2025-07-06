Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVCO

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $457.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.04. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $339.55 and a twelve month high of $549.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $508.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.15 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,899 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 71,961.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.