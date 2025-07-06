Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells $14,181,000.00 in Stock

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CELH opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Celsius by 26.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Celsius by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Celsius by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $85,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

