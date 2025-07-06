Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

CENX opened at $19.08 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $633.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 13.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

