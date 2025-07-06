Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
CENX opened at $19.08 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $633.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
