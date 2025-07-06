Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Get Charles River Associates alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Charles River Associates from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRAI

Charles River Associates Stock Performance

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. Charles River Associates has a 1 year low of $133.54 and a 1 year high of $214.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.39.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.29. Charles River Associates had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Associates

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total value of $329,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,497.58. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $1,429,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,981,307.90. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Associates

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,389,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles River Associates by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Charles River Associates by 28,517.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Associates in the first quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Charles River Associates by 599.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.