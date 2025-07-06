Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total transaction of $382,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,360,362. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,285 shares of company stock worth $105,518,153. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $664.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.29.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:META opened at $716.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $747.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

