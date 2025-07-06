Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 10% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 212,173 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 57,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 20.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.82.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

