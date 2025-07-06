Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 783 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 869 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 71,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.29.

NASDAQ:META opened at $716.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $658.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total value of $382,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $20,360,362. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,285 shares of company stock worth $105,518,153. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

