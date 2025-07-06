CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

YOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

YOU stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. CLEAR Secure has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.25.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. CLEAR Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $7,896,086.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,673.70. This trade represents a 82.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 212,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,435. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 960,964 shares of company stock worth $24,238,299. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CLEAR Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.