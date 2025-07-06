Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of CLFD opened at $44.43 on Friday. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $614.40 million, a PE ratio of -317.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. Research analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Clearfield by 705.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clearfield by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 2,710.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

