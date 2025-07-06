CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CME. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.87.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $274.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.03. CME Group has a twelve month low of $193.17 and a twelve month high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

