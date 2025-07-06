CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.1%

CMS stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

