Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $96.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.8993 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,335,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 215,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,234,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,693,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,493 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,128,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,009,000 after purchasing an additional 49,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

