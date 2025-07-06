Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $3,486,400.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $3,486,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,702,833.92. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.02, for a total value of $546,599.04.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Paul Grewal sold 12,931 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $3,456,326.99.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $488,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $1,981,200.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $355.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $382.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 35,323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on COIN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.