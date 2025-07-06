Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.69.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.