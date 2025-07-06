Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 33.4% in the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 12,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 197,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 22,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 1.5%

COLB opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.