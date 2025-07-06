Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $540.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,156. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total transaction of $4,054,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,448,468.70. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.