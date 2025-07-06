Community Bank N.A. Sells 9,699 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,323,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,667,634.25. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $160.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.19.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

