CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Position Cut by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CommVault Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 632,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,506,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 40,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.69 and a one year high of $192.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.70.

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,728,431.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock valued at $859,428. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

