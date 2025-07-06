Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Shares of CHCI opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.06.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
Read More
