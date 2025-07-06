Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,453,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,589 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,691,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 965,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 629,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.