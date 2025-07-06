Contrasting Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) & LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) and LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Entera Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of LAVA Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entera Bio and LAVA Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $180,000.00 492.38 -$9.54 million ($0.26) -7.50 LAVA Therapeutics $11.98 million 2.93 -$25.11 million ($1.04) -1.28

Entera Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LAVA Therapeutics. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LAVA Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Entera Bio and LAVA Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 LAVA Therapeutics 0 5 0 0 2.00

Entera Bio presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.82%. LAVA Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 137.20%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than LAVA Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and LAVA Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -4,525.11% -95.10% -82.77% LAVA Therapeutics N/A -86.38% -34.12%

Risk and Volatility

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAVA Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entera Bio beats LAVA Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and OXM for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients. Its lead clinical-stage candidates are LAVA-1207 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is developing other Gammabody drug candidates, which include LAVA-1223, which targets the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) for the treatment of selected solid tumors, as well as LAVA-1266 which are preclinical candidates for the treatment of various hematologic malignancies. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the potential discovery and development of multi-specific antibody products that are directed to a specified target in various fields of use; and a collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA in combination with LAVA-1207. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.