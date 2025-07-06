Contrasting U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for U.S. Physical Therapy and Aveanna Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 1 4 1 3.00 Aveanna Healthcare 1 3 1 0 2.00

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus target price of $109.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.70%. Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus target price of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Aveanna Healthcare.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 4.57% 7.89% 3.51% Aveanna Healthcare 0.26% -15.16% 1.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Aveanna Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Aveanna Healthcare”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $699.46 million 1.78 $31.42 million $2.18 37.68 Aveanna Healthcare $2.02 billion 0.45 -$10.93 million $0.02 231.25

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aveanna Healthcare. U.S. Physical Therapy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aveanna Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aveanna Healthcare has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Aveanna Healthcare on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children and adults; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products, including formulas, supplies, and pumps to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

