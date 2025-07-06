CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

NYSE CXW opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 72,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,625,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 879,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,784,790. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacia Hylton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,597.61. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,215 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

