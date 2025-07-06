CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading 8.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shot up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.22 and last traded at $165.20. 10,442,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 20,962,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $43.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

CoreWeave Trading Up 8.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter worth about $963,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

