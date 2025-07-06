Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,936,000 after purchasing an additional 985,934 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,853,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,600,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,659 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,160,000 after acquiring an additional 208,044 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUZ. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

