CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on CPI Card Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $282.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.30. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $35.19.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $122.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CPI Card Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CPI Card Group

In other news, Chairman H Sanford Riley bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $322,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,468.66. This trade represents a 302.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Card Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vector Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. now owns 360,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

