Critical Survey: Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) and Its Rivals

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Haverty Furniture Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haverty Furniture Companies 2.96% 6.94% 3.29% Haverty Furniture Companies Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Haverty Furniture Companies $722.90 million $19.96 million 17.77 Haverty Furniture Companies Competitors $26.60 billion $2.36 billion 17.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Haverty Furniture Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Haverty Furniture Companies. Haverty Furniture Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

80.6% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Haverty Furniture Companies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haverty Furniture Companies’ rivals have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Haverty Furniture Companies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haverty Furniture Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Haverty Furniture Companies Competitors 173 1318 2029 38 2.54

As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 15.95%. Given Haverty Furniture Companies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Haverty Furniture Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Haverty Furniture Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Haverty Furniture Companies pays out 101.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 49.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies rivals beat Haverty Furniture Companies on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its website. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.