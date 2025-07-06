Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $425.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.