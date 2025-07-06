Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 4th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are closely tied to digital currencies and blockchain technology. These firms may mine cryptocurrencies, operate trading platforms and exchanges, develop blockchain applications, or hold significant crypto assets as part of their treasury. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth and volatility of the crypto sector through traditional equity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,373,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,450,983. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $21.75. 3,814,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,421. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 5,006,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,545. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Recommended Stories